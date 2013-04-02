PARIS, April 2 Blaise Matuidi grabbed a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to earn Paris St Germain a 2-2 draw with title favourites Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

Barca went in front seven minutes before halftime when Dani Alves produced an exquisite pass with the outside of his right boot straight into the path of Lionel Messi who drove the ball in with his left foot from an acute angle.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave PSG a lifeline when he scrambled in the equaliser after a soaring header from Thiago Silva hit the post in the 79th minute.

Xavi calmly restored Barca's advantage from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu rushed off his line in the 89th minute and brought down Alexis Sanchez.

Matuidi then struck with the last kick of the game as his long-range shot eluded the outstretched fingers of Victor Valdes.

Midfielder Matuidi and Barca defender Javier Mascherano were booked and will miss the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 10 through suspension. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)