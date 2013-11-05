PARIS Nov 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic salvaged a 1-1 home draw for Paris St Germain against Anderlecht as the French champions were made to wait for a Champions League last-16 spot on Tuesday.

Demy De Zeeuw opened the scoring for the Belgians in the 68th minute, only for Ibrahimovic to equalise two minutes later from inside the area.

Anderlecht were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute when Sacha Kljestan was shown a second yellow card, but the visitors, who lost 5-0 at home two weeks ago, held firm.

PSG lead Group C with 10 points from four games, three ahead of Olympiakos who beat Benfica 1-0. Benfica have four points and Anderlecht are bottom with one point. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)