PARIS, March 12 Paris St Germain, resting their usual magic midfield triangle and despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's under-par display, sailed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 6-1 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

The French champions won 2-1 at the Parc des Princes having thrashed the German side 4-0 in the last-16 first leg, with Marquinhos and Ezequiel Lavezzi wiping out the visitors' early strike by Sidney Sam.

Sami Hyypia's Leverkusen, who finished with 10 men after Emre Can picked up a second yellow card in the 68th minute, were also hampered by Simon Rolfes's missed penalty in the first half.

PSG, who have now won their last six games in all competitions, could have gone through even more easily had Ibrahimovic not missed a couple of clear chances either side of the interval. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)