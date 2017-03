PARIS, Sept 29 Injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League home clash against Barcelona, the French champions said on Monday.

PSG said in a statement that the Sweden striker, who missed the club's last two Ligue 1 games, has not fully recovered from heel pains.

PSG have one point after one game in Group F led by Barca on three points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond.)