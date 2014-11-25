PARIS Nov 25 Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired Paris St Germain to a 3-1 home win against Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday that leaves them needing a point from their final Champions League game at Barcelona to top Group F.

The French champions, now unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions this season, have 13 points from five matches after Edinson Cavani scored a double and Ibrahimovic found the back of the net with a clever half-volley.

Ajax had briefly levelled through Davy Klaassen, who benefited from yet another lapse in concentration at the heart of PSG's defence.

Barcelona are second one point behind after beating APOEL Nicosia 4-0.

Ajax have two points to APOEL's one, before they face each other in the Netherlands on Dec. 10 with a place in the Europa League at stake.

