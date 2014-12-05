PARIS Dec 5 Paris St Germain centre back Thiago Silva says the French club has what it takes to win their Champions League Group F after Tuesday's decider at Barcelona.

PSG top the group with 13 points, one ahead of Barca, whom they beat 3-2 at home in their first encounter.

The French champions need only one point to secure top spot, which Silva is confident they will get.

"It's a special game and I think we can win at Barcelona or at least get a draw," the Brazilian international told L'Equipe.

PSG are unbeaten in 22 competitive games this season.

They will be with talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was rested for Tuesday's Ligue 1 game at Lille, and influential midfielder Marco Verratti who has returned from injury.

"The return of Marco will help us," said Silva, who will face Brazil team mate Neymar in Spain. "We talked about this, he will become my friend again only after the game," he said.

"This year we have more experience than last year."

In 2013, PSG were knocked out of the 2012-13 Champions League quarter-finals by Barca on away goals after drawing twice against the Spanish side.