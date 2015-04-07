PARIS, April 7 Paris St Germain paid a heavy price for their weekend win at Olympique de Marseille as centre back David Luiz and midfielder Thiago Motta picked up injuries that will sideline them for the Champions League quarter-final home game against Barcelona.

The French champions were already without suspended striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Marco Verratti for the first-leg game on April 15.

Brazilian David Luiz, whose last-gasp goal helped PSG eliminate Chelsea in the last 16, will be out for four weeks and will miss both Barcelona games, coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Tuesday.

"David Luiz will be out for four weeks and Thiago Motta sidelined for 10 days through injuries they picked up against Marseille," Blanc said.

Asked if the Italian midfielder had a chance to be back for the return leg, scheduled on April 21, Blanc said: "Ten days, it will be complicated."

PSG beat Barcelona 3-2 at home but were outclassed 3-1 at the Camp Nou in the group stage.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)