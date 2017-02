PARIS, Sept 18 Paris St Germain produced some brilliant football to make a dream start to their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 Group A home win against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Thiago Silva netted on his debut, Alex made it 3-0 and Javier Pastore wrapped up the victory with a fourth in stoppage time.

The French club, who have spent over 200 million euros ($261.11 million) on players since being taken over by Qatari investors over a year ago, were never really threatened by the visitors who got a late consolation through Miguel Veloso.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will next travel to Porto, who snatched a 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb.

($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)