PARIS Dec 4 Ezequiel Lavezzi benefited from a second-half blunder by goalkeeper Helton to clinch Paris St Germain a 2-1 home win over Porto and top spot in Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

Argentine forward Lavezzi's low shot slipped under Helton's body in the 61st minute as PSG leapfrogged Porto into first place with 15 points from six games, two ahead of the 2004 champions.

Both teams had already secured their places in the knockout stages of the competition.

PSG went ahead in the 29th minute when Thiago Silva nodded in a Maxwell free kick and Porto levelled four minutes later with a far-post header from Jackson Martinez following a cross by Danilo. (Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)