PARIS Dec 4 Ezequiel Lavezzi benefited from a second-half blunder by goalkeeper Helton to clinch Paris St Germain a 2-1 home win over Porto and top spot in Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

Argentine forward Lavezzi's low shot slipped under Helton's body in the 61st minute as PSG leapfrogged Porto into first place with 15 points from six games, two ahead of the 2004 champions.

Both teams had already secured their places in the knockout stages of the competition.

PSG went ahead in the 29th minute when Thiago Silva nodded in a Maxwell free kick and Porto levelled four minutes later with a far-post header from Jackson Martinez following a flowing move.

Out-of-form PSG, who have lost three of their last five Ligue 1 games, started strongly and kept the Portuguese side quiet in the early stages.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic went close for the home team in the second minute after excellent work from Jeremy Menez.

Porto began to get a foothold in the game midway through the half with striker Martinez proving a handful for PSG centre back Thiago Silva.

Ibrahimovic missed another chance when his far-post volley went wide but defender Thiago Silva made amends by opening the scoring.

Martinez equalised after a good cross by Danilo, only to see Lavezzi grab the winner with his third goal in two Champions League matches. (Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)