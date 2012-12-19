PARIS Dec 19 Paris St Germain should strike fear into their potential Champions League opponents but Real Madrid are the team they want to avoid in the draw, according to the French club's midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

PSG topped their qualifying group ahead of Porto with five victories from six games, conceding only three goals and scoring 15.

"Some clubs may be afraid of us because we have world-class players," Matuidi told a news conference on Wednesday on the eve of the last-16 draw.

Thiago Silva has marshalled his defence superbly during the European campaign and Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored two and set up five goals.

Matuidi said Real Madrid were the opponents he wanted to avoid.

"There are some less renowned teams like Galatasaray or Celtic, even if they have deserved to be there - Celtic beat Barcelona," the midfielder said.

"If there is one side to avoid, it's Real Madrid. It's a great team with great players. Should we be drawn against them, we'll give everything and we'll enjoy facing Real at Parc des Princes."

PSG's potential opponents are Arsenal, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Valencia, Celtic and Galatasaray.

