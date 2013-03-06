PARIS, March 6 Argentine striker Ezequiel Lavezzi salvaged a 1-1 home draw for Paris St Germain who overcame Valencia 3-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 18 years on Wednesday.

After a first half short on entertainment, Valencia made the tie interesting when Brazilian Jonas put the Spaniards ahead with a superb 25-metre strike on 55 minutes.

But Lavezzi hauled Qatar-backed PSG level 11 minutes later, scoring at the second attempt after his initial shot was parried back to him by keeper Vicente Guaita.

The Ligue 1 leaders, who have not lost at their Parc des Princes home in 23 European matches since 2006, last played in the last eight of Europe's premier club competition in 1995 when they reached the semi-finals. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)