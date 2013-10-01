PARIS Oct 1 Much-travelled Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never lifted the Champions League trophy but he believes he can win it at last with Paris St Germain.

Ibrahimovic has won the domestic leagues in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France but has yet to taste glory in Europe's elite club competition.

"I have a great opportunity to win with PSG," he told a news conference on the eve of Wednesday's Group C home game against Benfica. "We have a fantastic team, a new coach (Laurent Blanc), everything is there.

"Sometimes you need luck, sometimes we talk about small details that can make the difference. But we're in this tournament to win it, that's what we are training hard for."

The 31-year-old Ibrahimovic, who has represented Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax Amsterdam and Malmo, has never progressed beyond the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

Ligue 1 champions PSG, who have splashed out around 350 million euros ($473.40 million) on transfers in the last two years to build a squad capable of competing with the best in Europe, reached the quarter-finals last season for the first time since 1994-95.

"There's a big difference compared to last year because last year many people were asking 'how good can they be?', everything was new for many of us," said Ibrahimovic who last week agreed a contract extension that will keep him at PSG until 2016.

"With the results we have had, the players that have come, teams have more respect for PSG and teams see PSG as a competitor now."

Among the players to have recently joined is Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

He and Ibrahimovic were expected to form one of the best attacking pairs in Europe but their partnership has yet to fully ignite.

The Swede, who hit 30 goals in Ligue 1 last season, has also been used in a deeper position this campaign.

"I've missed a couple of chances but goals are not a problem if you put the team together and it becomes like a machine," said Ibrahimovic. "The most important thing is that the team is working.

"If I'm winning and scoring less goals I'm happier than if I'm winning less and scoring more goals."

PSG and Benfica both have three points from one game in Group C.

($1 = 0.7393 euros) (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)