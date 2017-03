PARIS Oct 2 A Zlatan Ibrahimovic double inspired a brilliant Paris St Germain to a 3-0 home win against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic, who scored in the fifth and 30th minutes, also initiated the second goal with a clever back heel as PSG stayed top of Group C with a maximum six points from two matches.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring when he tapped in from Gregory van der Wiel's cross and Marquinhos doubled the tally in the 25th also from close range before the Sweden striker headed home the third to wrap it up.

Olympiakos are second in the group after beating bottom of the table Anderlecht 3-0, with Benfica in third place on three points. (Editing by Clare Fallon)