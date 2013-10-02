(Adds details)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Oct 2 A Zlatan Ibrahimovic double inspired a brilliant Paris St Germain to a 3-0 home win against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic, who scored in the fifth and 30th minutes, also initiated the second goal with a clever back heel as PSG stayed top of Group C with a maximum six points from two matches.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring when he tapped in from Gregory van der Wiel's cross and Marquinhos doubled the tally in the 25th also from close range before the Sweden striker headed home the third to wrap it up.

Olympiakos are second in the group after beating bottom of the table Anderlecht 3-0, with Benfica in third place on three points.

PSG started at a frantic pace and went ahead after a perfectly-executed collective move.

Marco Verratti's back heel towards Blaise Matuidi tore up the Benfica defence before Ibrahimovic, who turns 32 on Thursday, put the ball away

Matuidi's and Verratti's work in the midfield meant the visitors barely threatened goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu as PSG imposed their possessive pattern on the match.

In the 25th minute, Ibrahimovic fed Verratti with a canny back heel for the Italian midfielder to find Matuidi down the line, with Marquinhos poking the ball home from the Frenchman's cross.

Ibrahimovic then headed home the third from a corner to put the result beyond doubt at the half hour.

In a dull second half, Benfica had their first shot on target in the 47th minute through Ezequiel Garay but it was easily parried by Sirigu.

Brazil forward Luca, who replaced Ezequiel Lavezzi in the 70th minute, danced through three players in the midfield in spectacular fashion and his shot was palmed by Artur into the path of Ibrahimovic who skied his attempt over the bar.

Lucas's brilliant through ball then found Van der Wiel, only for Cavani to waste a great chance from the Dutch fullback's cross. (Editing by Clare Fallon)