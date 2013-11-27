PARIS Nov 27 Edinson Cavani's last-gasp goal helped ten-man Paris St Germain beat Olympiakos Piraeus 2-1 at home and qualify top of their Group for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Uruguay striker Cavani scored from Adrien Rabiot's pass in the 90th minute to put PSG on 13 points from five games after Kostas Manolas had cancelled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's early opener nine minutes from time.

PSG, who had Marco Verratti sent off one minute into the second half, lead second-placed Olympiakos by six points in Group C.

Benfica are third on seven points after beating Anderlecht 3-2 away with the Belgian side, who have one point, being eliminated from all European competition. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)