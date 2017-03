PARIS Nov 5 Edinson Cavani's early goal helped Paris St Germain secure their place in the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare after a 1-0 home win over APOEL on Wednesday.

Uruguay striker Cavani found the back of the net in the first minute to hand PSG their second win in as many matches against APOEL, who are eliminated from Europe's premier club competition.

PSG lead Group F with 10 points from four games ahead of Barcelona, who trail the French champions by one point. Ajax lie third on two points and APOEL are bottom with one.

Barca beat Ajax 2-0 away to book their ticket in the knockout phase.

