PARIS Feb 17 Paris St Germain sustained their hopes of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals when Edinson Cavani's powerful second-half header salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Chelsea in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Cavani struck 12 minutes into the second half to cancel out Branislav Ivanovic's first-half header which was scored against the run of play after the French champions had dominated from the start at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea, who won last year's quarter-final with PSG on away goals, scored with their only chance while the hosts had several opportunities to take a lead into the second leg through Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The return will be played at Stamford Bridge on March 11. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)