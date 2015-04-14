PARIS, April 14 Paris St Germain are counting on a rock-solid defence as the best means of attack in their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday, even though they are doing battle on their own turf, coach Laurent Blanc says.

"The paradox for tomorrow is we're going to have to defend well even if we're playing at home," Blanc told a news conference on the eve of the first leg of the quarter-final.

PSG, who are without suspended Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will have to be defensively solid and rely on quick-fire counter-attacks, the former World Cup winner said.

"They've such good attackers, they need just a single chance and they score a goal," PSG's Brazilian defender Maxwell, flanking Blanc at the news conference, told reporters.

In a more sobre mood than after the away goals victory over Chelsea in the last 16, Blanc acknowledged that PSG also have to make do without several key players.

They will definitely be without injured defender David Luiz, while midfielder Thiago Motta, another casualty of their recent Ligue 1 encounter with Marseille, is also almost certainly out.

"It would take a miracle this afternoon for him (Motta) to be there in the starting lineup," Blanc said.

The PSG coach paid a glowing tribute to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, describing him as "one of the best players the world of football has known through the generations", adding that he was just one of a formidable attacking trio alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar.

PSG's Champions League record shows the scale of the challenge the team faces in their quest for super-power status.

The last time that the French side got as far as the semi-finals was two decades ago when they beat Barcelona and subsequently lost to AC Milan in the 1994-95 season.

Barcelona, however, have reached the quarter-finals for the last eight successive seasons.

The French team have nonetheless pulled off some memorable feats on the road to this season's last eight, and without the towering Swede Ibrahimovic.

They overcame his early red card to eliminate Chelsea on away goals last month.

He was also missing through injury when PSG secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Barcelona in the group stage last September. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Toby Davis)