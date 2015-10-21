PARIS Oct 21 Real Madrid took a big step towards finishing top of Champions League Group A game when they held Paris St Germain to a 0-0 draw in the French capital on Wednesday as both teams remained unbeaten.

French champions PSG enjoyed most of the possession but took an over-cautious approach and injury-hit Real had the best chances through Cristiano Ronaldo and Jese in the first half.

The Spanish 10-times European champions stayed top of the group with seven points from three games and lead PSG on goal difference, with the reverse fixture to come in Madrid in two weeks time.

Malmo are third on three points after beating pointless Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)