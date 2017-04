PARIS, Sept 15 Angel Di Maria brought his delicate touch to Paris St Germain's game as the French champions started their Champions League campaign with a routine 2-0 home win against Malmo on Tuesday.

Di Maria scored after four minutes of their Group A match o and Edinson Cavani made it 2-0 in the 61st in a one-way encounter at the Parc des Princes.

Playing against the club where he started his career, PSG forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked a bit rusty, having played only one league game in an injury-plagued start to his season. He was replaced by Javier Pastore 15 minutes from time.

Malmo thought their moment had come in the 26th minute but Markus Rosenberg's goal was disallowed after the forward had fouled Thiago Silva.

