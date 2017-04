EINDHOVEN Feb 24 PSV Eindhoven played for more than 20 minutes with 10 men but held on for a goalless draw at home to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Spanish club have earned a well-founded reputation for their iron-clad defence this season but it was the Dutch champions who had to produce a stout rearguard action to avoid being beaten at home.

PSV, making their first appearance in the knockout phase of the competition since 2007, were forced to play the closing stages deep in their own half after 20-year-old striker Gaston Pereiro was sent off for a second booking in the 68th minute.

Having been cautioned in the fist half, he was dismissed for a needless shoulder challenge on Atletico defender Diego Godin. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Toby Davis)