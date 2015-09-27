AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 An ankle injury is likely to keep PSV Eindhoven's leading striker Luuk de Jong out of action for the Dutch club in Wednesday's Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow.

De Jong hurt his ankle in a tackle with Marcel Rizmaiern, on loan from PSV to NEC Nijmegen, in the Dutch league on Saturday as PSV labored to a 2-1 victory.

De Jong scored his seventh goal of the season after the challenge but went off at halftime.

"The ankle is a bit swollen and we'll have to look at it day by day. But I expect it might difficult to play in Moscow," the 25-year-old striker told Dutch TV.

Coach Phillip Cocu also confirmed the prognosis. "It is annoying that he had a really swollen ankle."

PSV beat Manchester United 2-1 in their opening Group B match on Sept. 15.