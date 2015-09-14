EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 14 Memphis Depay has every intention of properly celebrating if he scores for Manchester United against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday, even if he spent his entire career at the Dutch club before moving to England this summer.

The Netherlands international's 22 league goals last season helped PSV land the Dutch title after a seven-year hiatus.

But the 21-year-old is leaving sentiment behind in his new job with United, whose opening Group B game is at the Philips Stadium, and has no intention in following the trend of not celebrating scoring goals against former clubs.

"It is the club where I spent 10 years and very special to me," he said of PSV in the pre-match news conference on Monday.

"But if I play and I score, I'm celebrating," he told reporters. "That doesn't mean that I don't have respect for PSV. Of course, I do."

