World number one Johnson doubtful for Masters after freak fall
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 15 Luciano Narsingh scored a second-half winner as PSV Eindhoven came from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 on a night of setbacks for the English side in the Champions League on Tuesday.
United left back Luke Shaw suffered what appeared to be a serious injury and was taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask strapped to his face in the early stages of the Group B game.
United's Memphis Depay returned to the club where he made his name and reminded spectators at the Philips Stadium of his prowess with a stunning 41st-minute opener.
PSV, however, caught the visitors napping at a corner in first-half stoppage time as Hector Moreno equalised before a swift break away set up the 57th-minute winner. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
April 5 Liverpool's quest for a top-four finish suffered a setback as a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday saw them again drop points to a side in the bottom half of the Premier League - the Anfield team's Achilles heel this season.
LONDON, April 5 Chelsea ticked off three more points in their Premier League title quest with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday but Tottenham Hotspur's Houdini-like 3-1 win at Swansea means the race is far from over.