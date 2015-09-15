Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, April 6
World number one Johnson doubtful for Masters after freak fall
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 15 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the early stages of their Champions League Group B game at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.
Shaw, 20, was injured under a challenge from PSV defender Hector Moreno as he stormed into the penalty area at the end of a run towards goal in the 15th minute.
The game was stopped for eight minutes while medical staff attended to the England international, who was then carried off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask strapped to his face. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)
April 5 Liverpool's quest for a top-four finish suffered a setback as a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday saw them again drop points to a side in the bottom half of the Premier League - the Anfield team's Achilles heel this season.
LONDON, April 5 Chelsea ticked off three more points in their Premier League title quest with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday but Tottenham Hotspur's Houdini-like 3-1 win at Swansea means the race is far from over.