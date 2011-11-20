MADRID Nov 20 AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to be "highly motivated" for Wednesday's Champions League Group H clash at home to his former club and holders Barcelona, according to Barca captain Carles Puyol.

Ibrahimovic's much-anticipated return to the Nou Camp was scuppered in September when the volatile Swede, who fell out with Barca coach Pep Guardiola and was offloaded to Milan at the end of the 2009-10 season, was ruled out of the group opener through injury.

He has since published his autobiography "I am Zlatan", which revealed some of the verbal attacks he launched at Guardiola, who he dubbed "the philosopher", during his time in the Catalan capital.

The book says he used offensive terms to suggest Guardiola both lacked courage and that he was afraid of Jose Mourinho, the coach of Barca's arch rivals Real Madrid.

Puyol, who said he was on good terms with Ibrahimovic, told Barca's website (www.fcbarcelona.com) on Sunday the Swede would be keen to put one over on his former club.

"But then again, who isn't against Barca?" the Spain centre back added.

"There's a lot to play for, and he'll give everything, but in any case, I don't think he can be any more motivated than we are."

Holders Barca and Milan, the 2007 winners, have both qualified for the knockout round with two matches to spare and the Spanish club top the group on 10 points with the Italians on eight in second. Victory for Barca will secure top spot. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Dave Thompson)