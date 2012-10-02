* Puyol injured in 2-0 win over Benfica

LISBON, Oct 2 Barcelona centre back Carles Puyol was taken to hospital after dislocating his left elbow in their 2-0 Champions League Group G win at Benfica on Tuesday and will miss Sunday's 'El Clasico' against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp.

The Spain international, playing his first match since recovering from a knee problem, landed awkwardly after leaping for the ball at a corner.

The 34-year-old club captain was stretchered off in pain in the 78th minute and replaced by Alex Song as his shocked team mates looked on.

"We are waiting for more information but he will certainly miss the 'Clasico'," Barca coach Tito Vilanova told reporters after the match.

The injury comes at a delicate time for Barcelona with Puyol's defensive partner Gerard Pique also sidelined.

Barca won in Lisbon, their second victory in two Group G games, thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas.

"Now we have to forget about the Champions League and have a unique opportunity (on Sunday) to do things well at home," said Barca fullback Dani Alves, who was visibly shaken by Puyol's injury. "We know it is going to be a complicated match."

The Catalans are eight points ahead of Real in La Liga after six matches. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid editing by Tony Jimenez and Ken Ferris)