LISBON Oct 2 Barcelona centre back Carles Puyol suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his left arm in Tuesday's Champions League Group G match at Benfica.

The Spain international, who was playing his first match since recovering from a knee problem, landed awkwardly after leaping for the ball at a corner.

He was stretchered off in obvious pain in the 78th minute and replaced by Alex Song as his shocked team mates looked on. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)