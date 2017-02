Dec 5 A list of the 16 teams who have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after the final round of group stage matches on Wednesday. AC Milan Arsenal Barcelona Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Celtic Galatasaray Juventus Malaga Manchester United Paris St Germain Porto Real Madrid Schalke 04 Shakhtar Donetsk Valencia - - Knockout stages dates: Last 16: First legs - Feb 12-20 Second legs - March 5-13 Quarter-finals: First legs - April 2-3 Second legs - April 9-10 Semi-finals: First legs - April 23-24 Second legs - April 30 - May 1 Final: May 25, Wembley (Editing by Tom Pilcher)