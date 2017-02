March 14 Champions League quarter-finalists after the completion of the round of 16 on Wednesday

The quarter-final and semi-final draw will be made on Friday

AC Milan (Italy)

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)

Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Olympique Marseille (France)

Real Madrid (Spain)

- -

* Quarter-finals to be played March 27/28 and April 3/4

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)

Twitter: @PilcherReuters