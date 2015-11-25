BERNE Nov 25 Dynamo Kiev have been ordered to play their next two home European games behind closed doors following racist behaviour and crowd disturbances caused by their fans when they hosted Chelsea last month.

The Ukrainian champions were also fined 100,000 euros ($105,900.00) for the incidents in the Champions League Group G game by UEFA's disciplinary panel.

If there is a repeat in the next three years, they will have to play a third game without supporters, UEFA said.

UEFA said the sanctions were handed down for racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and blocked stairways during the match on Oct. 20, which ended 0-0 at the Olympiyskiy Stadium.

The charges were brought following a prolonged attack against black supporters caught on camera by FARE, the anti-discriminatory Football Against Racism in Europe body.

The video footage, posted by The Guardian newspaper, showed how four black fans, believed to be Afro-American residents in Kiev, were attacked by one set of fans and prevented from leaving the stand, and were then attacked by other fans who also blocked the exit staircase.

The decision means that Dynamo will host Maccabi Tel Aviv in an empty stadium in their final group game on Dec. 9, a match they must win to qualify for the next stage.

Should they go through, their home tie in the round of 16 would also be behind closed doors. Otherwise, the ban would be carried over into the next season they qualify for Europe.

Last season, UEFA sanctioned Kiev with a partial closure of the stadium following a pitch invasion by supporters during a Europa League Round of 32 second leg match against French club Guingamp in February.

UEFA also fined Dynamo 15,000 euros and ordered them to close part of their stadium again after racist behaviour by fans towards Everton players during a Europa League game in the next round played two weeks later. ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Rex Gowar)