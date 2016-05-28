MILAN May 28 Real Madrid were crowned European champions for an unprecedented 11th time when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning penalty in a 5-3 shootout victory against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Champions league final had finished 1-1 following extra time with Sergio Ramos having bundled the ball home to give Real the lead in the 15th minute with replays showing he was offside.

Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty at the start of the second half for Atletico when he fired his shot against the bar.

Atletico, beaten in their two previous finals appearances, including the most recent against Real in 2014, suffered a series of let-offs before substitute Yannick Carrasco rifled in the equaliser in the 79th to send the game into extra time. (Additional reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)