MADRID, April 12 Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick inspired Real Madrid to a 3-0 comeback victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday that clinched a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The prolific Portuguese got the 10-times European champions off to the perfect start by tapping in Daniel Carvajal's cross after 16 minutes and then headed a second goal less than a minute later from Toni Kroos' corner.

Ronaldo capped a 3-2 win on aggregate when he curled in a free kick after 77 minutes, his 16th goal in this season's competition taking him within touching distance of his record of 17 in 2013-14.

It is the sixth successive season that Real have reached the last four. (Reporting by Richard Martin)