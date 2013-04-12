LONDON, April 12 Reaction to Friday's Champions League semi-final draw made in Nyon, Switzerland. Bayern Munich v Barcelona Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Bayern Munich "I know what is coming our way now but I find the contrast (between the teams) very appealing," said Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "It will be two hugely interesting games. "It is the team that has been the most successful in past years. Now our team has to show if it can be on par with Barcelona. It is a chance to show that Bayern has improved since 2009 (when the teams last met) and we can test ourselves against the best team. There are no clear favourites in any of the games." Barcelona "It's a tie between two great teams. They are two sides with different styles," said Andoni Zubizarreta, a former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper now the club's sporting director. "We will try to do what we enjoy doing and what we know how to do. We will be delighted to get to a place as magical as Wembley (the venue for the final)." Borussia Dortmund "Real won't be fearing us, but they will respect us," said Borussia Dortmund's chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke. "We are looking forward to it. Our main mission is to make our fans happy." Real Madrid "We have already played them twice this season and we were unable to beat them," said Emilio Butragueno, a former Real Madrid player and current club director. "But we hope this time it will be different and we can get through to the final." (Editing by Toby Davis)