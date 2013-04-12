LONDON, April 12 Reaction to Friday's Champions
League semi-final draw made in Nyon, Switzerland.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
"I know what is coming our way now but I find the contrast
(between the teams) very appealing," said Bayern Munich chief
executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "It will be two hugely
interesting games.
"It is the team that has been the most successful in past
years. Now our team has to show if it can be on par with
Barcelona. It is a chance to show that Bayern has improved since
2009 (when the teams last met) and we can test ourselves against
the best team. There are no clear favourites in any of the
games."
Barcelona
"It's a tie between two great teams. They are two sides with
different styles," said Andoni Zubizarreta, a former Barcelona
and Spain goalkeeper now the club's sporting director.
"We will try to do what we enjoy doing and what we know how
to do. We will be delighted to get to a place as magical as
Wembley (the venue for the final)."
Borussia Dortmund
"Real won't be fearing us, but they will respect us," said
Borussia Dortmund's chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke.
"We are looking forward to it. Our main mission is to make
our fans happy."
Real Madrid
"We have already played them twice this season and we were
unable to beat them," said Emilio Butragueno, a former Real
Madrid player and current club director.
"But we hope this time it will be different and we can get
through to the final."
