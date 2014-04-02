MADRID, April 2 Real Madrid's 3-0 drubbing of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League has put them back on track after two defeats in La Liga which severely dented their Spanish title chances, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday.

Goals from Gareth Bale, Isco and a record-equalling 14th for Cristiano Ronaldo in this season's competition virtually guaranteed Real a place in the last four ahead of Tuesday's quarter-final, second leg in Germany and should restore confidence after domestic losses to Barcelona and Sevilla.

Real have slipped behind leaders Atletico Madrid and Barca into third in the standings with seven games left but are still in with a chance of completing a rare treble as they are through to the King's Cup final against Barca on April 16.

"The reaction was good after the two defeats, although it's clear that we have not forgotten them completely because we paid a heavy price," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We are not top of the league anymore but there is still time," added the Italian, in his first season in charge after taking over from Jose Mourinho.

"If we win all our matches, as I have said, at least we will win the Champions League and the King's Cup."

Real were much the better side for the first half at the Bernabeu against a Dortmund team who knocked them out in the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition last season.

With a two-goal cushion, they eased off in the second half and the visitors squandered several chances to score either side of Ronaldo's 57th-minute strike.

"They will try everything to turn the tie around," Ancelotti said.

"We have to be on our guard and play like we did tonight. If we play the same way we can get to the semi-finals.

"They are preparing a trap for the second leg and we have to be clever and avoid it."