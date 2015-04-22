MADRID, April 22 Javier Hernandez has been a bit-part player at Real Madrid since joining on loan from Manchester United but injuries handed the Mexico striker a rare chance on Wednesday which he took with aplomb.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti deployed Hernandez up front with Cristiano Ronaldo for the holders' Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Atletico Madrid, a repeat of last year's final.

With the city rivals locked at 0-0 after nearly 180 minutes of play, Hernandez was in the right place to sweep home a Ronaldo centre and send the Real fans into raptures.

His sixth goal in seven starts was enough to secure a 1-0 aggregate win and a place in Friday's draw for the semi-finals, making the Mexican an instant hero to the Real faithful.

"The coach told me a few days ago I was going to play," Hernandez, who is known by his nickname 'Chicharito' (little pea), told Spanish television.

The 26-year-old was asked whether it was the most significant goal of his career after building a reputation for scoring late goals as a substitute for Manchester United.

"Yes of course it's the most important because the present is the most important," he said.

"I have scored important goals in my career but what counts is now. It gives me confidence."

Hernandez was surplus to requirements at United after the Premier League club took Colombia striker Radamel Falcao on loan from Monaco.

He helped Mexico reach the last 16 of last year's World Cup in Brazil, scoring in the 3-1 group-stage win over Croatia before sealing what he called a "dream" move to Real which would allow him to play alongside "the best players in the world".

He is the son of namesake Javier Hernandez, a Mexico striker who featured at the 1986 World Cup and was nicknamed "Chicharo", or "pea", because of his green eyes.

"He played very well, with a lot of desire," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"I think he has suffered a lot this season as he has hardly played," added the Italian.

"He never threw in the towel even in difficult moments and worked hard in training and it paid off for him." (Editing by Ed Osmond)