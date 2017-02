MADRID Oct 18 Real Madrid swept aside Olympique Lyon 4-0, a third consecutive victory leaving them clear at the top of Champions League Group D on Tuesday.

Goals by Karim Benzema, Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil and Sergio Ramos made sure Jose Mourinho's side had an easy day at the office.

France striker Benzema tapped in at the far post in the 19th minute to leave his former club on the rack as Madrid were utterly dominant at the Bernabeu.

Midfielder Khedira scored from Benzema's cross in the 47th minute and fellow German Ozil bagged the third soon after, Lyon keeper Hugo Lloris helping the ball into his own net. Ramos also smashed in a volley near the end. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)