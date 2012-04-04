MADRID, April 4 Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid enjoyed one of their most comfortable passages into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-2 victory over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday, progressing 8-2 on aggregate.

Ronaldo and Kaka, two of the world's most expensive players, scored before the break, the second from the Brazilian a wonderful curling effort from outside the area.

Gustavo Manduca had the noisy travelling support in full song after he broke away to pull one back for APOEL in the 67th minute, but Ronaldo with a freekick and Jose Callejon quickly restored order at the Bernabeu.

Esteban Solari netted a penalty for the visitors but Angel Di Maria immediately lobbed a fifth for Real who eased into a semi-final meeting with Bayern Munich. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Dave Thompson(To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more Champions League soccer)