MADRID, April 4 Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice
as Real Madrid enjoyed one of their most comfortable passages
into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-2 victory over
APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday, progressing 8-2 on aggregate.
Ronaldo and Kaka, two of the world's most expensive players,
scored before the break, the second from the Brazilian a
wonderful curling effort from outside the area.
Gustavo Manduca had the noisy travelling support in full
song after he broke away to pull one back for APOEL in the 67th
minute, but Ronaldo with a freekick and Jose Callejon quickly
restored order at the Bernabeu.
Esteban Solari netted a penalty for the visitors but Angel
Di Maria immediately lobbed a fifth for Real who eased into a
semi-final meeting with Bayern Munich.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Dave Thompson(To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more Champions League
soccer)