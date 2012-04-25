(adds details)
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, April 25 Bayern Munich summoned up all
their famous resilience to fight back from 2-0 down and beat
Real Madrid 3-1 on penalties on Wednesday to set up a Champions
League final showdown against Chelsea.
Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer was the hero of the night, saving
spot-kicks in the shootout from Cristiano Ronaldo, who had
given Real a 2-0 lead early in the game, and Kaka before Bastian
Schweinsteiger struck the decisive penalty.
Bayern showed considerable nerve to get back into the match
after conceding twice in the first 14 minutes and Arjen Robben
levelled to make the score 3-3 on aggregate.
A pulsating first half with chances for both sides fell away
after the break.
"It was a magnificent game and great penalty shootout," a
beaming Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.
"We didn't want the first 15 minutes, to concede one and
then two goals especially here because everyone knows what it is
like, but after that I think we dominated. Over the 120 minutes
I think we deserved it."
The Germans denied Real a crack at a record 10th European
Cup and will meet Chelsea at the Allianz Arena on May 19th,
after they stunned holders Barcelona on Tuesday 3-2 on
aggregate.
Real keeper Iker Casillas kept Real hopes alive by saving
efforts from Toni Kroos and Philipp Lahm in the shootout but
Sergio Ramos skied his penalty over the bar and Schweinsteiger
rifled the Bavarians through.
"I have not witnessed something like that in 40 years of
professional football," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
"This tops everything we experienced in the 70s and 80s. I
am very happy and very proud. That was top quality football."
The home side had quickly cancelled out Bayern's 2-1
first-leg win when Ronaldo netted a sixth-minute penalty after a
handball in the area and then produced a smart finish from the
edge of the area eight minutes later.
Bayern pulled a goal back in the 27th minute when Arjen
Robben also netted from the spot after Mario Gomez had been
bundled over by Pepe.
After the break, both sides were more cautious but with
extra time approaching Gomez squandered a chance to send Bayern
through when he took too long to control and Khedira was able to
get back and smother his weak shot.
Extra time was draining on Real, who had all but wrapped up
La Liga with a 2-1 win at Barca on Saturday, and that tiredness
proved costly at the end.
"I will lift my players appealing to their pride, I have
nothing to reproach them for." Real coach Jose Mourinho said.
"They have given their all. If the club and the players
think I and they can keep bringing something to this. I will
continue"
