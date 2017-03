MADRID, April 3 Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain scored to give Real Madrid a commanding 3-0 home win over Galatasaray in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Portugal forward Ronaldo became the tournament's highest scorer with nine goals when he burst away on to Mesut Ozil's pass to lob the opener after nine minutes.

Benzema slotted the ball inside Fernando Muslera's near post for the second after 29 minutes and substitute Higuain flicked a header into the top corner at a freekick in the 73rd.

Galatasaray rarely threatened but when they did keeper Diego Lopez was on hand for the hosts, who remain well on course for a shot at a tenth European Cup. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)