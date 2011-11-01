LYON, France Nov 1 Real Madrid's Kaka, Marcelo and Alvaro Arbeloa have been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League game at Olympique Lyon, the nine-times European champions said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Tuesday.

The trio were not included in the Spanish club's 20-man squad for the Group D clash due to minor muscle injuries.

Brazil playmaker Kaka has a bruised calf, his compatriot Marcelo is suffering from a thigh problem and Arbeloa has a bruised thigh.

Real, who crushed Lyon 4-0 at home two weeks ago, will qualify for the first knockout round if they win at Gerland stadium.

