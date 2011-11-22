MADRID Nov 22 A weakened Real Madrid scored four times in the first 20 minutes on their way to a 6-2 hammering of Dinamo Zagreb which secured them first place in Champions League Group D on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema netted inside two minutes, Jose Callejon doubled the lead four minutes later, Gonzalo Higuain made it 3-0 in the ninth, and Mesut Ozil rang up by fourth in the 20th minute.

Real's pace and aggression were too much for the Croatian champions.

Callejon and Benzema scored again after the break but as they eased off Zagreb's Fatos Beqiraj scored the first goal against Real in Europe this season with a header in the 81st and Ivan Tomecak bundled in a second at the end.

