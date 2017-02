MADRID Dec 4 Ajax were crushed 4-1 by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday but finished third in Champions League Group D to earn a place in the Europa League at Manchester City's expense.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring after 12 minutes as the already qualified hosts, fielding a weakened team, threatened to swamp their visitors. Jose Callejon doubled the lead in the 28th.

Kaka brought the Bernabeu to its feet with a run and shot that curled into the top corner just after the re-start and Real eased off the gas.

Ajax pulled a goal back through Derk Boerigter in the 59th minute as the game fizzled out before Callejon bagged his second near the end.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)