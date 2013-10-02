* Real Madrid thump Copenhagen 4-0

* Ancelotti's men have maximum points (Adds details, quotes)

By Iain Rogers

MADRID, Oct 2 Cristiano Ronaldo took his Champions League tally to five goals in two outings this season when he scored with two headers to help Real Madrid to a thumping 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in Group B on Wednesday.

Angel Di Maria also struck twice at the Bernabeu and set up Ronaldo's second goal as Real put a couple of poor performances in La Liga behind them with another emphatic display in Europe following their 6-1 drubbing of Galatasaray last month.

The home team's firepower proved too strong for a stubborn Copenhagen side who despite struggling domestically put up some stiff resistance in their first meeting with the nine-times European champions.

Portugal forward Ronaldo followed up his hat-trick in Istanbul with another sparkling display and Argentina winger Di Maria also turned in a fine performance in the absence of injured world record signing Gareth Bale.

"It was a good match," said coach Carlo Ancelotti who came under fire after Real were beaten 1-0 at home by Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

"There was some good intensity and balance at the beginning," the Italian told reporters. "We were trying to score until the final minutes and the attitude of the team was good."

Ancelotti made a few tweaks to his formation for the visit of the Danish side who held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen in their opening game.

Luka Modric, Sami Khedira and Asier Illarramendi were deployed in a three-man midfield, with Karim Benzema up front alongside Ronaldo and Di Maria and fullbacks Marcelo and Dani Carvajal providing width.

With their fans providing impressive encouragement high up in Real's giant arena, Copenhagen made a bright start but the hosts quickly asserted themselves and Benzema headed narrowly wide from Marcelo's left-wing cross in the sixth minute.

Just as the home supporters were starting to grow restless, Ronaldo opening the scoring in the 21st minute when goalkeeper Johan Wiland failed to deal with Marcelo's floated cross and he nodded in from a tight angle.

HEAD WOUND

Real centre back Pepe then needed treatment to a head wound after clashing with Daniel Braaten before Copenhagen went close to an equaliser from a corner five minutes before the break.

Nicolai Jorgensen beat keeper Iker Casillas to the ball and his header bounced down off the crossbar before appearing to strike Modric's hand on the line.

The Croatia midfielder was able to clear the danger but there were whistles of discontent from the home fans as the players trooped off at halftime.

Ronaldo, however, settled the nerves in the stands with his second 20 minutes into the second half, his 55th goal on his 94th appearance in Europe's elite club competition and his 26th in his last 21 Champions League outings.

The 2008 World Player of the Year burst into the penalty area and powered Di Maria's clever chipped cross past Wiland.

Di Maria netted a fine curling effort six minutes later after cutting in from the right and another in the first minute of stoppage time as Real secured a maximum six points from their first two matches.

Copenhagen have one point along with Galatasaray who drew 2-2 at Juventus (two points) on Wednesday.

RED CARD

"I am very pleased, we played a great match," said Di Maria. "We changed the system a bit with three players up front.

"We have to keep this up now, we know that all the matches will be tough."

Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken, whose side have made their worst ever domestic league start this season, said he was pleased with his team's performance until the second goal.

He also suggested the referee should have awarded a spot kick and sent Modric off for the incident on the line late in the first half.

"It could have been a penalty and a red card," said Solbakken. "I can understand the referee didn't give it because it happened very fast.

"I don't blame the referee at all but it could have been a big turning point in the game."

He was full of praise for Ronaldo who was top scorer in the competition with 12 goals last season when Real were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

"His first one should have been avoided, the second I have seen him do it too many times to blame any of our players," said Solbakken.

"He can do that against anyone in the world and he is their match winner. He was obviously the man of the match with two decisive goals." (Additional reporting by Rodrigo De Miguel Roncal, editing by Tony Jimenez)