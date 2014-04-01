April 1 Borussia Dortmund will have to cope with key players missing through injury and suspension but Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is still wary of the threat posed by last season's runners-up in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final.

Real are looking for revenge after Dortmund knocked them out in the semi-finals last year when Robert Lewandowski hit four goals in the first leg but the Polish striker is suspended for Wednesday's showdown.

The Germans will also be without Neven Subotic, Sven Bender, Ilkay Gundogan, Jakub Blaszczykowski and Marcel Schmelzer - who are all in the treatment room.

"They are missing an important player in Lewandowski but they defend well and are dangerous on the counter attack. We have to impose our quality and our ability so as to find positive answers," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"This will be an important element to the game because their counter attacks are very dangerous. We will go out to play an attacking game but at the same time being careful at the back for their breaks."

Back-to-back defeats by Barcelona and Sevilla have seen Real drop three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga. With hopes of landing the domestic title fading, Real will be even more determined to win a 10th European Cup trophy.

"I have been in situations like this before and I will try to deal with it in a professional way," said Ancelotti.

"The team is in good shape. We will look to play a game with a lot of intensity so as to find openings in attack. We need to have the right amount of intensity and speed and make sure that we don't drop the rhythm. They have players missing but so do we."

Fullback Marcelo has picked up a hamstring strain and misses the game as do long-term absentees Alvaro Arbeloa, Sami Khedira and Jese Rodriguez.

"We had a problem with him (Marcelo) yesterday but we can cover his absence well with (Fabio) Coentrao. He is fresh and ready to go," said Ancelotti.

"There is a good atmosphere in the team and everyone is looking forward to the game and giving 100 percent." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)