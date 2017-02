MADRID, Sept 27 A rejuvenated Kaka scored one goal and had a hand in two more as nine-times European Cup winners Real Madrid thumped Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 to seize control of Champions League Group D on Tuesday.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 25th minute at the Bernabeu, finishing off a sweeping breakaway move. Brazil playmaker Kaka and France striker Karim Benzema then struck either side of halftime.

Kaka joined Real from AC Milan at the end of the 2008-09 season but a series of injuries have prevented him rediscovering the form that won him the World Player of the Year award in 2007.

He looked back to his sparkling best on Tuesday as Real, who were knocked out by bitter rivals and eventual champions Barcelona in last year's semi-finals, strengthened their hold on top spot with six points from two matches.