UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
MADRID, March 13 Jose Mourinho will stay on as coach of Real Madrid next season, his Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday, amid reports that the self-styled 'Special One' was poised to return to London to manage Chelsea.
As Real prepared for Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against CSKA Moscow at the Bernabeu, Mourinho and Ronaldo appeared together at a news conference and both were quizzed about the Chelsea reports.
"He is going to continue," Ronaldo, who netted Real's goal in last month's 1-1 first-leg draw in Moscow, said with a smile. "He is going to continue with us."
Mourinho responded with a terse "No" when asked if his future depended on Real winning Europe's elite club competition, as the La Liga leaders chase a 10th European crown and their first since 2002. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.