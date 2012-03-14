MADRID, March 14 Real Madrid strolled into the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored in a 4-1 win at home to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday that put them through 5-2 on aggregate.

Jose Mourinho's side took a deserved lead in the 26th minute when Sami Khedira sent Kaka clear on the left and the Brazilian crossed for Higuain to poke the ball into the net.

They doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half after CSKA goalkeeper Sergei Chepchugov could only divert Ronaldo's long-range strike on to a post and in and Benzema followed up his own shot to net Real's third 20 minutes from time moments after coming off the bench. Ronaldo tapped in a fourth in stoppage time.

Zoran Tosic rewarded the travelling CSKA fans with a goal 13 minutes from time when he rounded Pepe and lashed the ball high past Iker Casillas from just outside the area, prompting a furious reaction from Mourinho on the side of the pitch. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)