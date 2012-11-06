MADRID Nov 6 Real Madrid's Mesut Ozil netted an 89th-minute freekick to rescue a 2-2 home draw with Borussia Dortmund and boost his side's chances of reaching the Champions League knockout round as Group D winners on Tuesday.

Midfielder Ozil curled a left-foot effort into the net off a post to put Real level for the second time and deny Dortmund the win that would have put them in pole position to top the group.

Marco Reus had volleyed Dortmund in front in the 28th minute at the Bernabeu before Pepe equalised with a header six minutes later and Real's Alvaro Arbeloa poked the ball into his own net on the stroke of halftime.

Real enjoyed lots of possession but created few genuine chances and Dortmund's tactic of playing on the break almost earned them another victory after they beat Jose Mourinho's expensively assembled side 2-1 in Germany last month.

The draw leaves Dortmund top on eight points after four of their six group matches, with Real second on seven ahead of Ajax Amsterdam (four) and Manchester City (two) following their 2-2 draw in the other match in the section. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)